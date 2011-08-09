A pop-up shop with a twist

71 POP, the most recent addition to Detroit’s’ Sugar Hill Arts District, gives emerging artists and designers a unique way to showcase and sell their work. The retail space and online store plans to work with 71 artists/designers over the next two years, providing them with free marketing and consulting, a virtual online pop-up shop, as well as a launch event. The small shop will accommodate three to five artists/designers at a time, connecting guests with distinctive locally made products. The inaugural shops at the grand opening on July 30 were set up by Street Culture Mash, Bohomodern, Homeslice and Detroit Lives! 71 POP was envisioned by Margarita Barry, who also produced and owns the popular website “I am Young Detroit,” and supported by WDET, the New Leaders Art Council of Michigan Retention and Engagement Grant, “Crain’s Detroit Business“ and “Advertising Age” IDEA Conference and a campaign from Kickstarter.com.