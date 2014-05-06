A second look at the Ordway’s 2014 ARTwalk

By Erin Matteson, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

On May 3rd more than 200 young artists and their families attended the 2014 Clear Channel Outdoor ARTwalk opening reception at the Ordway. As part of the Flint Hills International Children’s Festival produced by the Ordway, the ARTwalk celebrates young artists’ creativity from across the region through a professionally curated exhibition in Downtown Saint Paul businesses, government buildings and store fronts. The ARTwalk is a unique opportunity for individuals, schools and community organizations to highlight the visual arts achievements of young people.

This year more than 590 young artists submitted work that will be on exhibit now through June 1, 2014. At the ARTwalk opening reception young artist enjoyed art making activities, a magician and a performance and step lesson by dancer, choreographer and teaching artist Karla Nweje and dancer Ashley Akpaka.

Sixteen pieces of art work were selected from submissions to be display on 10 of Clear Channel Outdoor’s electronic billboards. The Sixteen piece can be seen on Twin Cities metro area Billboards May5 – June 1, 2014.

Young Artist make Koinobori 鯉幟, Japanese carp-shaped wind socks, at the ARTwalk opening party with Public Art Saint Paul

One of the Clear Channel Outdoor ARTwalk Billboards featuring student art work