A trend of collaboration is emerging in Macon’s art scene

Detail of three ornithological paintings by Leslie Miller, a member of the Middle Georgia Art Association.

A trend is beginning to emerge in Macon’s art scene.

When I returned to Macon in 2011 to be the director of communications at Macon Arts Alliance (a Knight Arts grantee), part of my job, I was told at the time, was to foster collaboration. After all, having “alliance” in the name of an organization is a pretty big hint that teamwork is in the job description. MAA has long been a conduit for collaboration and communication among its more than 60 arts and cultural organizations, but lately, Macon, and really all of Central Georgia, seems to be working together like never before. (I’m focusing on visual arts organizations in this post, but I think the pattern holds true on a wider scale.)

In January of this year, I wrote this post about a partnership between the Tubman African American Museum and the Middle Georgia Art Association. In an interview, Jeff Bruce, curator at the Tubman Museum, said something that really sums up why I think more collaborations are happening in Macon. “You can’t just ignore your hometown and think you are going to thrive.” Truer words are seldom spoken.

In April, the 567 Center for Renewal (a Knight Arts grantee) partnered with the Fine Arts Society of Middle Georgia for an exhibit titled “The Joy of My Art.” According to the567.org, the show featured new work by members of the Fine Art Society of Middle Georgia, focusing on the styles and subjects that the artists are most passionate about.

In May, The Gallery at Macon Arts Alliance will continue this trend of collaboration with an exhibit titled “The May Social,” that will feature work by members of both the Middle Georgia Art Association and the Fine Art Society of Middle Georgia.

“The work in this exhibit is representational of the types of the work being produced in Central Georgia,” explained Heatherly Wakefield, director of fine art at Macon Arts Alliance. “Sometimes people perceive a competitiveness among arts organizations, but we are promoting the same thing… some of the same artists.”

What I like most about “The May Social” isn’t that it is unique in its spirit of collaboration. Instead, it’s part of a positive trend. Local organizations are working together more and more, and to me, that’s exactly what should to be happening.

An opening reception for “The May Social” will be held on First Friday, May 3 from 5-8 p.m. at The Gallery at Macon Arts Alliance. The exhibit will be on display through June 1. Admission is free, and live music and refreshments will be served.