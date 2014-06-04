A “TV Takeover” is underway over at Twin Cities Public Television

Content selection for each hour of “TV Takeover” is steered by the partnering arts organization’s activities and interests. The in-studio event for live audience members is a ticketed affair, and the hour-long broadcast is framed by that social event happening all around: there’s food and drink; guests are seated on couches, scattered in conversation-friendly arrangements around the space; even during the broadcast, you’ll see people chatting, turning to watch the projected video shorts, milling around to check out the on-site performances and various hands-on activities happening in the studio.

In the studio for the Springboard for the Arts’ iteration of “TV Takeover” last Friday.

I was on hand at last Friday’s “TV Takeover” debut, put together by (Knight Arts grantee) Springboard for the Arts. As you’d expect, given Springboard’s ongoing efforts as an artists-first, service-minded resource, the episode highlighted projects funded through organization’s various placemaking arms, pro tips for creative types and a smattering of charming video profiles of artists with day-jobs, all on the theme “Your Secret Art.” (You can watch the episode in full in the YouTube clip embedded up top.)

Airing Fridays through June on tpt2 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.