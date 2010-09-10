A Visual Abundance

When there is so much going on in one weekend, stuff that really seems worthy of attending and seeing, it can get overwhelming, actually confusing, to try and preview it. Oh well. This is one of those season-opener

weekends where at least trying to highlight a few is justified.

Starting tonight, a heavy hitter in the gallery galaxy Fredric Snitzer launches the new season with a solo show from Gavin Perry. Perry’s distinctive style of painting has hung on Snitzer’s walls in the past, and also recently in Paris, Mexico City, and Houston; he was one of the winners last year of the South Florida Cultural Consortium. His latest show, called “Glacier,” takes its premise from these monsters of ice that are actually complex — and moving — creations. For the exhibit Perry will re-address his paintings by introducing “new and aggressive agitations to the austere surfaces.”

Tomorrow the openings will be dizzying. A complex and conceptually fascinating venture unfurls at the David Castillo Gallery, “Profane Expressions.” Curated by artist Glexis Novoa, it will feature five artists using, and playing with, text in their works to underscore the power of language — both positive and negative — and bringing new artistic expression to the “message as medium.”

Gallery Diet will feature a solo outing from a painter who in his own way also addresses how the artist communicates to the rest of the world, in Kristopher Benedict’s “Into the Mountains.”

Photography, on the other hand, will kick off OHWOW’s season, with the work of Amsterdam native and New New York resident Ari Marcopoulos, whose been seen at the Whitney biennials and the Berkeley Art Museum among other places. This series chronicles NYC’s fledgling skateboard scene of the early ’90s, both the participants and the city terrain they rolled over.

On the other side of the causeway, experimental film will share the stage with the tropical landscape at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, for the second-to-last “Elusive Landscape.” This unique project from Dinorah de Jesus Rodriguez (funded by a FAN Knight New Work Award) is a one-night event that takes place at one of Miami’s outdoor spaces. This evening will focus (in film and physical surroundings) on the exotic flora and fragrances of the lush garden.

Finally, on Sunday afternoon, the outdoor plaza at the Arsht Center will be invaded by over 100 arts groups — visual, musical, theatrical — for the first ever “Fall for the Arts Festival.” And it’s free — a lot of something for nothing.