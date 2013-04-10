A winning comedy at Weathervane Playhouse

“Charley’s Aunt” is a dude. That’s not letting the cat out of the bag, for knowing that ahead of time neither spoils the fun of the play as performed by Weathervane Playhouse, a Knight Arts grantee, nor surprises you, for you’ll have it figured out way in advance of seeing him/her.

The play is set in the 1890s (when Brandon Thomas’ confusion comedy was first written and performed). Two university students, Charley (Dan Sekanic) and Jack (Scott Shriner), are the kind who were rich enough back then to take a suite of rooms and bring along a manservant (played with droll worldly-wise humor by Mark Stoffer).

Once and always in love with Amy, Charley talks Jack, who is in love with Kitty, to go along with a ruse to get the girls alone in their rooms by having Charley’s aunt function as chaperone. She’s supposed to visit, but deliberately (for some vaguely explained reason) sends a note saying she isn’t coming.

L-R:Tara Kodosky (Kitty), Dan Sekanic (Charley), Erin Moore (Amy) in “Charley’s Aunt.” Photo courtesy of Weathervane Playhouse

Not to be undone, the two wily rascals (as we are to see them) talk their chum Lord Fancourt Babberly, or Babbs to them (played with wild and funny abandon by Daniel Rylander), into impersonating the older woman since he has female clothes for a college production he is to be in. Convenient, huh?

What dramatic tension there is comes in the form of Jack’s father (played by the ever subtle and skillful character actor Henry Bishop) and Amy’s rather nasty father who is Kitty’s guardian (played with snide snobbish humor by Timothy Champion). They, of course, fall in their way for the wrong woman – Babbs as the aunt, Donna Lucia d’Alvadorez.

Scott Shriner (Jack) and Tara Kodosky (Kitty) in “Charley’s Aunt.” Photo courtesy of Weathervane Playhouse

There’s enough confusion about who wants whom or what, and how they plan to go about their shenanigans, to make this light farce last two-and-a-half hours and through three acts. Worry not for time passes quickly.

Resolution comes when the real Donna Lucia d’Alvadorez shows up with young friend Ela (who turns out to be Babbs’ love interest). Dede Klein, as the formidable and dominant millionaire matron Lucia, brings everyone to his or her senses. As Klein plays the lady, she seems the essence of British stalwartness and sturdiness, yet is wise and patient with lesser beings. It’s all done in fun, and Klein makes it all seem sensible through her layered characterization.

L-R:Dede Klein (Donna Lucia), Daniel Rylander (Babbs), Scott Shriner (Jack) in “Charley’s Aunt.” Photo courtesy of Weathervane Playhouse

The ensemble of actors is fine in this production, while the veteran ones loom extra large in the emotional charge for the audience.

Lots could be said of the resplendent costumes and set, but maybe luxurious and sumptuous pretty much cover it. Jasen J. Smith and Alan Scott Ferrall should take a bow.