Abstract All-Stars brings together three of Central Georgia’s most popular painters

On the first Friday of every month, downtown Macon comes alive with art, music, food and fun. Highlights of the festivities are the many art exhibitions at local galleries, which coordinate opening receptions for the same night each month. In September, three galleries are showcasing work by local and international artists, and First Friday is a great way to catch them all in a single evening.

“Abstract All-Stars” features work by Joe Adams, Travis Hart and Carol Dodd Porter.

The night begins at The Gallery at Macon Arts Alliance with “Abstract All-Stars.” This three-person show features work by Joe Adams, Travis Hart and Carol Dodd Porter. It’s a blockbuster exhibit of three of the area’s most popular painters.

Adams is Macon-based artist who creates non-objective paintings focused on color and texture. He works in a small studio behind his beautifully renovated, historic home in Macon’s InTown Neighborhood. A realtor by trade, Adams has built a large following with his wild, yet elegant, canvases.

Travis Hart was the 2012 featured artist at Macon’s Jazz and Arts on Riverdale festival. He has a painterly style and a love for geometric shapes. His colorful compositions have become bigger and more complex over the years. He became a professional painter in 2003, so this exhibit marks the first decade in the artist’s canon.

Porter is a former candidate for Lt. Governor of Georgia turned cooking columnist turned full-time artist. She held her first solo exhibit at The Gallery at Macon Arts Alliance one year ago, so her career is still just beginning. Her paintings are complex images composed of text and texture, usually focusing on single quotes or passages from great literature.

The opening reception for “Abstract All-Stars” will be September 6 from 5-8 p.m. at The Gallery at Macon Arts Alliance. Admission is free and light refreshments will be served.

“Between the Lines” at The 567 Center features work by William Raymond Hastings, Walter Price and Kelly Dennard.

Another opening reception will be held on Friday at The 567 Center for Renewal beginning at 6 p.m. “Between The Lines” is an exhibit of abstract work by local artists including William Raymond Hastings, Walter Price and Kelly Dennard. The artists will be on hand to meet and greet patrons and Megan North will perform in the lobby from 7-9 p.m.

The opening reception for “Between The Lines” will be September 6 from 6-9 p.m. at The 567 Center for Renewal. Admission is free and light refreshments will be served.

“Cuba Si!” at The Contemporary Arts Exchange features photos of Cuba by Richie Jones.

Meanwhile, over at the Contemporary Arts Exchange, an exhibit called “Cuba Si!” will feature photographs of Cuba by Macon photographer Richie Jones and prints by Cuban artists: Ivan Basulto, Andres Dumenigo, Alicia Leal, Juan Moreira and Rafael Caceres. The arts exchange will be open from 7-10 p.m. and resident artists will open the doors of their studios for most of the evening. Admission is also free.