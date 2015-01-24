AIRIE Fellow Caterina Tiazzoldi on the Everglades, patterns and palms

By Caterina Tiazzoldi, AIRIE

As an architect and artist my work is about geometry, shapes and fitting elements together in a beautiful way that engages the viewer and inspires curiosity. One of my favorite past projects, “Onion Pinch” used cork layers formed into onion inspired shapes to create a children’s playground in a subway station. This simple addition transformed a dangerous environment into something playful and innocent. This is what inspires me and my work.

The Everglades is abundant with patterns and shapes. It is a magnificent playground for me to work as I think of creative solutions to problems such as: What are the various ways palm leaves can be arranged and connected? What happens if I cause them to arch convexly? How do they react if I let them flow naturally like a bridal veil? I love working with these elements because to me, each problem that arises provides opportunity for a new creative solution. One example of this was when a group of teenagers came and helped collect palm leaves with me. The park rules were that only palm leaves on the ground in a prescribed area could be gathered. This “problem” evolved into a fun way to interact with and involve these teenage volunteers.

On a personal note, my connection with the park began two years ago after the death of my father. At the time, I was in Miami with my boyfriend. We were spending time on Miami Beach and I found that I didn’t have it in me to in that environment. So I suggested that we go to the Everglades to see the alligators. I found the everglades to be a healing sanctuary for me during my grieving process. In fact, it never left my heart to return. I applied to the artist in residence program the next year, but missed the deadline. I made sure to apply on time for this year. Even after two years, this place still holds a special place in my heart. As I spend this month here working architecturally with shapes and geometric elements and involving visitors and volunteers, I experience the park’s beauty as a place to rest, restore and heal.

The roles I play here as an artist in residence in the Everglades are to invite visitors to engage in the park in a way that is fun, creative, and also respectful and honoring of the delicate ecosystem that is here. The park rules educate the visitors with whom I interact on how to co­exist with the life in the Everglades, and allow them a chance to experience how the park can be meaningful in their personal lives. During my residency here, one of my favorite aspects about finding creative solutions to problems has been meeting fascinating people with whom I would have otherwise never have had the occasion to interact such as the horticulturist at the awe­inspiring Pinecrest Gardens, Craig Morell; biologist Keith Waddington, hydrologist Steven tennis, my intern, artist Suzanne Teune, wildlife biologist Skip Snow and many others.

Caterina Tiazzoldi, (Ph.D, M.Arch) is the principal of the award winning interdisciplinary architecture and design practice Caterina Tiazzoldi Studio. CTS was established in 2004 and focuses on the users experience and space performance. Caterina is also director of the research lab in the Non Linear Solutions Unit at the Graduate School of Architecture Planning and Preservation.