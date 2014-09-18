AIRIE opens season with Common Ground: Artists in the Everglades at FAU

By Deborah Mitchell, AIRIE

Knight Arts Foundation finalist AIRIE (Artists in Residence in Everglades) kicks off the season with the 3rd stop in its traveling exhibition highlighting artists from its program. Co-curators Sybille Welter and Jill Lavetsky offer an overview of the dynamic works which have resulted from artists in varying disciplines spending one month in this endangered World Heritage Site. New works from Harumi Abe, Karen Glaser, Dana Levy, Gustavo Matamoros, Adam Nadel, Alice Raymond, Rebecca Reeve and Susan Silas invade the Schmidt Center Gallery and will be on view through November 5th.*

Dana Levy, Emerging from the Swamp series, 2014

Susan Silas (New York) will debut several photographs of tagged, stuffed birds dating back to the 1960’s taken at the South Florida Management Center entitled “The Specimen Drawer”. She writes that “collectively they are a record of the upheavals and changes in management techniques that have beset the park for over a century.”

Susan Silas, Flight (Proposal for a billboard, Soho, New York), 2013

Although photographers love this distinctive residency, painters like Harumi Abe benefit from total immersion in the wilderness as well. Abe presents two paintings from her series “134 days and 21 hours” which explore the notions of home beyond its physicality and explore the emotional attachment to the idea of home.

Harumi Abe, detail from Pahayokkee 2, 2014