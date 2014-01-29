As Guy Bordo, music director for Akron Baroque, put it during a telephone interview, “You don’t expect to hear something new at a Bach concert.” Hold on, though, because that’s exactly what’s going to happen when the group performs in the [email protected] music series held at the Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Westminster Presbyterian Church. Photo from Organ Society

The last piece the group will perform in its February 2 concert is Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto No 3.” It seems that Parts 1 and 3 of the early-18th-century work (there are six concerti total) are intact, but Part 2, Bordo explained, has but “two chords.” That’s it. The rest is missing, so “people,” when faced with performing the work, “make up” some music or “interpose another work” by the composer to fill in.

Bordo had the idea of asking local composer (and founder of Akron Baroque) Amy Barlowe, to compose the second movement “in the style of Bach.” The result, Bordo said, is a two-minute length music composition that “sounds like it belongs in the music.”

The section is titled “Sicilienne,” a named based on a type of movement that is usually included as part of a larger work. Bordo said Barlowe’s work is a joy to listen to, for it sounds like Bach, but has elements of Barlowe in it as well.

Something musical to look forward to, for, as Bordo commented, Barlowe has a “real gift” for music composition.

There are several other reasons to take in this concert as well. Akron Baroque has designated its performance year to the idea of “A season of pairs.” In this case, under the title “Perfect Pairs,” it will be two composers – Bach and George Frederic Handel – and two soloists – sopranos Susan Wallin and Deb Bordo (who have appeared for this company in prior performances).

Deb Bordo, soprano. Photo from www.akronbaroque.org

The two singers will perform Bach’s “Cantata 186, Duet Lass, Seele, kein Leide,” and two Handel pieces, “He Shall Feed His Flock” from “Messiah” and the duet “Scherzo sul tuo volto” from “Rinaldo.”

Susan Wallin, soprano. Photo from www.akronbaroque.org

Bordo will conduct for the women as well as the orchestra for Bach’s “Cantata 146, Sinfonia” and Handel’s “Concerto Grosso, Op 6, No 3.” With Akron Baroque’s usual organist Valerie Thorson on sabbatical, Bordo said, music director at Westminster Presbyterian Church and organizer and presenter of the [email protected] music series, James Mismas, will play the opening organ section of the “Sinfonia.” As Bordo said, “he knows how to make” the church’s “organ work.”

Mismas’s [email protected] series has been a wonderful success over the years. Concerts are limited to one hour – an element that he holds to with performers. Audiences know what to expect when planning their day, so that’s cool. Mismas has brought in some great talent over the years, making their concerts free of charge for attendees (with the chance to drop something in a box on the way out if you like the music).