Akron Civic Theatre update
By Howard Parr, Executive Director Akron Civic Theatre
On Saturday evening (2/12), the Akron Civic Theatre will present a showcase of two professional dance companies from northeast Ohio, Verb Ballets and Neos Dance Theatre. The event, set to include three pieces performed by each company, was made possible with the support of a Knight Foundation award designed to increase access to local and regional arts organizations, and their patrons, to The Civic Theatre. Read more about it here.
