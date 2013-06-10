All Arts Market in NoDa

All Arts Market June 2012.

The Neighborhood Theatre will host more than 70 artists this coming weekend on Saturday. June 15 at the All Arts Market on North Davidson Street, known to Queen City residents as NoDa. The Arts Market is free and open to the public; it begins at 1 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. This event is a great way to meet with artists face-to-face and get to know them and their work without the pressures of a gallery or retail shop.

Expect a variety of artists and craftsmen showcasing everything from handmade soy candles and beaded jewelry to fine oil paintings and local photography. Paper and upcycling artist Flavia Isabella Lovatelli and metal artist Karen Smith are two regular exhibitors at the All Arts Market. It is a wonderful event to pick up unique and locally made gifts. Visitors can wander through the artists’ booth-tables and even enjoy a beer or two from the new Neighborhood Theatre bar.

Of course the NoDa neighborhood also has a lot of great restaurants, bars and art galleries. Plan on spending the afternoon and evening there to catch the local spirit and experience some of Charlotte’s best avant-garde art and food.

View of North Davidson Street, Charlotte.