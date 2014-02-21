All that jazz coming to Akron Civic

Recently the Akron Civic Theatre, a Knight Arts grantee, started up a jazz series, partly no doubt in response to a sizable jazz audience with not many places to go for the music, but certainly as part of its effort to have local performers on its stage. Two more groups are scheduled to appear in the intimate cabaret setting that the theater is becoming known for, and a setting that works for all sorts of performances.

On Friday, February 28, Latin jazz guitarist Justo Saborit will perform. The Havana, Cuba native, according to organizers, has studied and performed various styles of music — classical, blues, rock, and rhythm and blues. Meshing all those modes to his distinctive jazz impulse leads, we are told, “to some exotic compositions that take you on a journey of the world.”

Justo Saborit, jazz guitarist. Photo courtesy of Akron Civic Theatre

Saborit gained some popularity in 2008 as host of the very popular Latin Jazz/Latin Soul radio program that aired on FM station 107.3 “The Wave” based in Cleveland, Ohio. He hosted the program for two years, after which, it is reported, he had the opportunity to perform with some well-known artists — Kirk Whalum, Gerald Albright, Roy Ayers and Hiroshima. As Saborit put it, “performing in front of a live audience is the most rewarding part of the business.”

The 28th of the month must mean something in jazz land, for on Friday, March 28, the group Horns and Things will take the stage at the Akron Civic Theatre. This group, founded by saxophonists C.T. Lynch and Ken Lee Grand, has been performing for more than 20 years.

Horns & Things. Photo courtesy of Akron Civic Theatre

This contemporary sound band has played with some solid jazz performers over the years — from names such as Dexter Gordon, Freddie Hubbard and Joe Sample to contemporary artists that include Average White Band, Pieces of a Dream, Najee, Ronnie Laws, Kim Waters, Alex Bugnon and Marion Meadows.