Allman Brothers Band Museum to present ‘Brothers and Sisters Jam’

Proceeds of the Brothers and Sisters Jam will benefit the Allman Brothers Band Museum at The Big House.

The Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House will host “Brothers and Sisters Jam” on February 16th at The Armory Ballroom in Macon. The event will feature a concert, live auction and silent auction benefitting the museum. According to Lisa McLendon, director of The Big House, this year’s jam will be the first of what will become an annual event.

The Big House is a museum and venue space that once housed members of the Allman Brothers Band (ABB). The band members, their families, friends and roadies lived, worked and played in the home from 1970 to 1973. Along with a huge collection of memorabilia from the career of the Allman Brothers Band, the museum is also a proponent of music education. In partnership with the Bibb County Public School system, the museum provides free hand drumming lessons in the after-school program. Concerts are also a regular event at The Big House, providing a historic venue for local entertainers to share their music with the community.

Local favorites Gringo Grande and I.H. Lonely Hearts Club Band are the headliners for the Saturday’s show. The former is a Macon-based, Southern rock band with folk and blues influences. The latter was formed by a group of musicians brought together for a party in need of a band. I. H. Lonely Hearts Club Band has many musical influences ranging in style from blues to rock to soul, groove and jazz.

A live auction will begin at 9:30 p.m. with the silent auction continuing throughout the night. Gringo Grande will take the stage at 8 p.m. and I.H. Lonely Hearts will go on after the live auction ends. As one might expect, there will be plenty of never-before-seen memorabilia from the Allman Brothers Band, but there will also be items from Wide Spread Panic, REM, signed guitars by ABB, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Travis Tritt, Luke Bryan and Macon-native Jason Aldean.