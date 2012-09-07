All’s well that starts well for the art season

Mark Diamond’s “bart bakes batter boy” at Swampspace.

September has arrived with a tropical-storm force of art openings. Really, can everybody be opening so many shows at the same time? It is pretty exciting, though.

The DWNTWN Art Days is an experiment to highlight the art venues and happenings of the area around downtown, which is quite a lot – it runs today and tomorrow, with dozens and dozens of spaces that will be open and receptive (www.dwntwnartdays.com). One such space will be the new home of Dimensions Variable (a Knight Arts grantee, with a new space downtown at 100 N.E. 11th St.), which will be featuring work from London-based Julie Hill. This non-commercial space run by artists Adler Guerrier, Leyden Rodriguez-Casanova and Frances Trombly aims to exhibit conceptual art for art’s sake. Hence Hill’s intriguing premise for “A Rake’s Progress.” Loosely, it is based on an 18th-century satirical work of the same name from William Hogarth, updated to reflect the financial crisis of today. “A trail of opened letters spills across the floor, indicating their recipient’s sudden departure, hurried in a state of fear or panic. The debris left in his wake tells the story of a man’s demise through the reckless allocation of credit and the savagery of debt.”

Julie Hill at Dimensions Variable.

Out of the downtown region but still part of the art center, in the Design District Oliver Sanchez’s experimental (and also non-commercial) space will be a solo show from Mark Diamond, who works with holography and 3-D imagery. Just check out the image here, “bart bakes batter boy,” and admit this will be a fun and fascinating show. “The centerpiece of Diamond’s three-ring circus is entitled GreenSpace. Visitors will encounter a chunk of earth and green leaves popping from the floor causing the sensation you are seemingly knee deep in it. Diamond says that the experience is achievable in a dream state, where objects intersect and share three-dimensional spaces in a way ‘real’ things cannot.”

Another unorthodox new space: Anthony Spinello’s, which is (re)opening on Saturday, “West of Wynwood.” The inaugural show here is from Farley Aquilar, “Americana,” a series of ink paintings that document the human psyche. “Characters are awkward, grotesque and disfigured; many times a violent act has just happened or is about to occur. Elements of classical mythology are selectively inserted throughout Aguilar’s work, nodding to stylistic modes of German Expressionism.”

And these are just the tip of the iceberg. There are so many openings tonight and tomorrow (most of which will continue to run) it can make your head spin. Maybe you’ll have to bite pieces off bit by bit, savoring some later in the month.