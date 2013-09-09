“American Glass” at the Mint Museum

The Mint Museum of Art is well known for its outstanding contemporary craft collection as well as its holdings of North Carolina pottery, but a lesser known treasure of the Mint Museum is its collection of glass. Now on view at the Randolph location, “American Glass” explores the variety and style of American glass companies with objects drawn from the Mint’s permanent collection.

Glass objets d’art were coveted fashionable wares in the nineteenth century (as they are today), but the American glass industry did not gather steam until the end of the nineteenth century and into the early twentieth century. Companies like Boston & Sandwich Glass Company, Steuben Glass Works and Libbey Glass Company put American glass on the proverbial consumer map. “American Glass” showcases the diversity in production of the American glass industry, as well as the variety of techniques used. Three of the most arresting objets d’art in the exhibition are the three “Lamp Shades” pictured above. The colors are mesmerizing, and one can only imagine the effect they would create when lit from within.