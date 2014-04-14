Amplify the business side of your artistic talent

Macon Arts Alliance logo.

Many artists have coined their talents as an exclusive hobby. Meanwhile, others realize they can generate worthwhile income from their artistry. Amplify is an initiative formed to teach creative individuals and organizations how to make money with their abilities. The Macon Arts Alliance, a Knight Arts grantee, has organized a model to assist all disciplines of the art with research and resources.

The program takes the fundamentals used in the corporate world and apply them to creative professionals. All people of craftsmanship would love to solely concentrate on producing their art form. On the contrary, like any other idea, product or service, it has to be properly marketed in order to create a supply and demand. The focus of this movement is not limited to selling. It entails market research that creates an artistic database that will help each entity involved learn more about available resources in Central Georgia.

In addition, Amplify helps like-minded folks with networking opportunities outside of their everyday niche settings. When attending professional mixers, it’s necessary to have business cards to help you connect and explore with each other beyond the mixer. Furthermore, few people get to know each other through phone conversations. So, it’s pertinent to have some type of online presence via social media, a website or both.

Branding your presence and skills will make it easier for other people to help push your imaginative technique. After making such connections, the collaborations can begin to flow. If you feel like your knack can make you some dollars, you should attend the Amplify Creative Professionals mixer on April 17 at the Macon Arts Alliance from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.