A trio of cultural organizations team up to bring Amy Winehouse documentary to Macon, Ga.

Photo: Promotional image for “Amy” via A24 Films.

Late singer and songwriter Amy Winehouse, who died of alcohol poisoning in 2011 at the age of 27, is one of many musicians who is remembered as much for her personal struggles as for her songs. A new documentary entitled simply “Amy” claims to tell the story of the six-time Grammy Award winner “in her own words,” through the use of archival footage and music that had not been previously released.

The documentary, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and broke box office records in the United Kingdom, is culturally relevant to residents of Macon, Ga., given the city’s current and historical ties to the film and music industries. That’s why three local cultural organizations–Bragg Jam, Macon Film Guild and the Macon Film Festival–have worked together to bring “Amy” to the Douglass Theatre in October.

Official film poster via the “Amy” documentary website.

“‘Amy’ is a significant film paralleling the interests of the guild, the Macon Film Festival and Bragg Jam,” said Camp Bacon, president of the Macon Film Guild. Because the three organizations “enthusiastically and successfully provide cultural events, from music to independent films, for their Middle Georgia audience, it makes good sense… [to] work in partnership to promote ‘Amy,’” he added.

In recent years, Bragg Jam and the Macon Film Festival, which are both Knight Arts grantees, have partnered regularly with the Macon Film Guild on movie screenings at the Douglass Theatre and other venues around town. The events have been a boost to the theater, which recently underwent a technology upgrade and now has an increased screening capacity.

“We have the opportunity to screen this 2015 Cannes Film Festival official selection so soon after its theatrical release thanks in part to the new digital projection system at the Douglass Theatre,” said Tabitha Walker, who oversees programming at the Macon Film Festival. Walker described “Amy” as a “powerful and intimate music documentary,” and said that bringing it to Macon is “in keeping with the film festival’s tradition of celebrating the art of music in film.”

Official film trailer for “Amy” via YouTube.

Earlier this year, the Winehouse family characterized the documentary as “misleading,” but critics have widely praised both the picture and the work of director Asif Kapadia (“The Warrior,” “Senna”).

“We expect this to be a very special evening,” said Bragg Jam President Everett Verner, noting that he and Bragg Jam staffers are “fans of [Winehouse’s] music, as well as the filmmakers behind ‘Senna.’”