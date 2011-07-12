An art day that may not be like any other

The biggest elements here will be three interactive installations, which seem to be at the heart of the exhibition. One, called “Rain Rains,” involves numerous aluminum buckets. The ones hanging from the ceiling will drip water into buckets on the floor below them, emptying after four hours, after which the process beings again with the aid of helpers. In the colorful “I Wish Your Wish,” visitors will be encouraged to take one of the many ribbons attached to the walls with wishes written on them and tie them to their wrists. In return, they will write another wish and tack it back to the wall. There is clearly a theme of continuum here. “First Love” employs a police sketch artist, who will be sitting at a table and drawing portraits of a visitor’s first love. Those will then hang in the gallery for the rest of the exhibit.