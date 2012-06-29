An artistic needle in an urban haystack

Each video is 6:33 minutes, and is looped. She picked out these cities for her social and artistic exploration: Cairo, Delhi, Lagos, London, Mexico City, New York, Shanghai and Tokyo. On the wall of the back room, four of these are a great example (you can sit on a bench to watch them several times, it’s worth it). The first video is London, and people barely pay attention to her at all, they almost run over her in fact. One tourist takes out his camera, but for the most part few find this strange, if they noticed her at all. But the opposite happens in Lagos. Kids can’t get enough of her, trying to provoke her into moving or responding, giggling, staring, even poking. Then, in Cairo, the men are the ones that stop and stare — and stare and stare. These are the cultural differences, but the overarching theme is how similar in a sense all these high cities are, with people swarming in the over-populated streets, in constant motion. In the center of it all, Kimsooja (now based in New York City) stands alone and motionless. “With this simple gesture, the artist exemplifies the perennial struggle to preserve a place for the individual within society, while embodying the experience of being engulfed within a foreign culture. In the process, she provides a vivid sense of the effects of globalization at street level.”