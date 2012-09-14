An exciting fall season for the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra

This coming weekend kicks off a great fall schedule for the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra (a Knight Arts grantee), which will feature a potpourri of renowned musicians and performers. From pop rock artists to famous conductors, the 2012-2013 season is sure to be a thrill for the Classics, POPS, and KnightSounds Series.

The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra in the Belk Theater. Courtesy of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra

The POPS Series begins with the Music of Billy Joel on September 14 and 15. Michael Cavanaugh, star of the Broadway musical “Movin’ Out,” and his band will collaborate with the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra to perform a tribute to the piano man. Joel hits like “Uptown Girl” and “She’s Got A Way” will be featured with additional tunes from other popular piano men like Elton John and Jerry Lee Lewis. October 26 and 27 will feature the music of America with founding members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell leading the Symphony in their chart toping hits “A Horse with No Name” and “You Can Do Magic.” Albert-George Schram will conduct this program.

Courtesy of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra

For those of you favoring the traditional music of the Symphony, the Classics Series will begin on September 21 with an All Beethoven program featuring pianist Arnaldo Cohen. Christopher Warren-Green will lead the Symphony in Beethoven’s “Coriolan Overture,” “Piano Concerto No. 4,” and “Symphony No. 4.” Former Director, Christof Perick returns on November 2 and 3 for the music of Weber, Schumann and Smetana. Perick led the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra in many accomplishments, including an increased flexibility in style and an expansion of the Orchestra’s literature. Perick is the Music Director of the Nuremburg Philharmonic and State Opera in Germany.

Finally, the KnightSounds Series will begin on September 28 with Christopher Warren-Green conducting. The first concert, “The Power of the Song,” will play tribute to the art of song and it’s impact on orchestral music. Expect anything and everything from Gregorian chant to Mozart and possibly some John Lennon. All KnightSounds concerts are preformed from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Knight Theater. Audiences can enjoy an hors d’oeuvre and cocktail hour before the performance beginning at 6:30 p.m.. Your concert ticket includes one drink ticket.

Courtesy of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra

Both the POPS and Classics Series are performed in the Belk Theater at 8 p.m. Concertgoers can save on tickets by subscribing to the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra’s season with packages as low as $140.