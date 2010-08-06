An Eye On the Visual: Optic Nerve

Video holds a unique position in contemporary art. On one level, it is the newest medium, one totally based on technology that was nonexistent a century ago. But it also seems to be the most immediate of vehicles — a video can express a snapshot of time, and its Zeitgeist, like no other form. MoCA‘s Optic Nerve video and film festival, in its 10th year now, plays a similar role. What will these experimental moving art works say

about us today, what we are thinking, feeling, living?

To say that these are troubling times is a severe understatement. But does that mean many works will address this state; or express the opposite, a fantasy world where life is simpler and less stressful? Tonight you can find out.

The latest Optic Nerve will feature 22 short pieces from 21 artists, all less than five minutes long. As in the past, the audience will get to vote for the best of the bunch, and a panel will also choose a favorite for inclusion in MoCA’s permanent collection. Previous winners have included Jiae Hwang and Jen Stark.

But back to the viewing, and what it might say about ourselves in 2010. The inspiration for Charles Chace’s piece “centers on an immature and unrealistic desire to elicit (celebrity Brit artist) Tracey Emin’s attention….the limited images of the muse, creates a nonsensical dialog.” Lew Lautin’s video will offer “a crazy, zany fun-filled ride on the world famous Paris Le Metro, a journey like no other.”

Other videos are centered on our self-centered worlds — our obsession with image and looks, and on a deeper level, on our gender roles and ethnicities. Several will use found footage, such as Barron Sherer (well-known in the film and archival film scene here in Miami). His work will take “an unedited portion of a 35mm to a 16mm reduction print of a popular feature film from the 1980s.”

Quite a range.

In other words, Optic Nerve will once again be presenting one of the most original evenings in Miami, with works that press boundaries and themes. It’s not an accident that this has become one of the most anticipated art events of the summer.