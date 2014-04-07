By Melinda Childs, Forecast Public Art

An innovative collaboration between Independent Filmmaker Project Minnesota and Forecast Public Art produced a series of short films featuring recent public art projects in Minnesota. This collaboration captures the behind-the-scenes stories of the sometimes chaotic but always exciting creative process of public art in our everyday lives.

Recently awarded Forecast Public Art grant recipients were matched up with filmmakers from IFP Minnesota in this pilot program. Young filmmakers from IFP MN Youth Programs also joined in on in the creation of many of the short films—making real world connections, learning valuable skills from experienced mentors, and taking another step toward a career in film and media arts.

The short pieces show an astoundingly wide range of art making – from an interactive sculptural time capsule to a temporary textile installation – expanding the definition of public art.