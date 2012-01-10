And now, art on a yacht

How can an art fair make a splash in Miami these days? By actually showcasing art on the water, it seems. That’s what the third installment of the Miami International Art Fair is doing, from Jan. 12 (preview) through 16, when galleries set up their booths aboard the SeaFair yacht, docked in front of the Intercontinental Hotel in downtown Miami on Biscayne Bay. The fair is heavy on South Florida, with galleries from Palm Beach and Lake Worth down to Miami represented, along with a smattering from Europe and South America.

At one booth, some rare and only recently published photographs of Andy Warhol and Robert Indiana will be displayed. They come from the lens of Miami resident William John Kennedy, from negatives he had of the two stars in 1963 and 1964, first introduced as a collection of silver gelatin prints at Art Basel Miami Beach in 2010 and again at SCOPE in December by the Kiwi Arts Group. At the boat’s booth #312, we’ll see Warhol and his “Marilyn,” and Indiana and his “Love,” and hear long-lost tapes of Warhol and his one-time muse Ultra Violet. Works from Miami’s Cernuda Arte, Black Square Gallery, Ascaso Gallery and Hardcore Art Contemporary Space, to name just several other locals, will be floating around, as well.

Talk On the Town

The second artist to take part in Locust Project‘s outdoor billboard and bus shelter project (a Knight Arts grantee), Agustina Woodgate, will talk about her site-specific efforts, meant to highlight “landscapes that create surreal inversions of exterior and interior spaces,” at the Locust space, 155 N.E. 38th St., Design District. It will be moderated by collector and Knight Foundation Vice President of the Arts Dennis Scholl, starting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10; www.locustprojects.org.

Another talk in Wynwood will be given by Ivan Gaskell, “Fooled Again: Trompe l’oeil Revisited” on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. at Whale & Star, 2215 N.W. First Place, Miami. Gaskell is a professor of cultural history and museum studies at Bard Graduate Center in New York, and he will talk about artistic representations in which evidence of human making is not immediately apparent — mistaking the representation for the real thing itself; 305-576-6160.