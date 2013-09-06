And the art season begins

Molly Zuckerman-Hartung at Diana Lowenstein Fine Arts.

Summer is not officially over, but art can’t wait for artificial perimeters. Tonight, even before fall’s first Second Saturday, a number of new exhibits are being unveiled.

Don’t expect to be comforted by the solo show from London’s Mat Collishaw opening at the Bass Museum of Art. Like many artists who work across The Pond, Collishaw doesn’t shy away from politically tinged works and statements – sometimes, unfortunately, we leave it up to them to provide insight into our backyards. So it may be with Collishaw’s photographic series, “Last Meal On Death Row, Texas,” described as still-life-stylized images of the final dinners that condemned inmates are delivered. He also has a sculptural series that riffs on 19th-century French poet Charles Baudelaire’s “The Flowers of Evil.”

There is some poetry behind Chicago’s Molly Zuckerman-Hartung’s solo show, “Chlorophyll Bluess,” at Diana Lowenstein Fine Arts as well. She writes of this work:

“Plants

but everything really, all shivering life

displays the colors it can’t absorb

cloaked in excess

florid and shimmering spectrum”

An array of Mexican art at Nina Torres Fine Art.

Last year Zuckerman-Hartung had a solo exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, and is currently in a show at the Walker Art Museum in Minneapolis.

Finally, dozens of Mexican contemporary artists will be on display at Nina Torres starting tonight. As an extra draw, the tenor from the Florida Grand Opera Rolando Polo will be performing – a nice combo.