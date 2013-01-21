“And the Bead Goes On” ArtFusion event

Left to right: “Evening Dress,” Adolfo F. Sardina circa 1980; “Cocktail Dress,” Ben Reig circa 1960-1965.

Fashion and art collide at the Mint Museum Randolph (a Knight Arts grantee) this Tuesday, January 22nd. From 6-9 p.m., the Mint will host an ArtFusion event inspired by current exhibition, “And the Bead Goes On” with a fashion show and beading demonstration.

“And the Bead Goes On,” the Mint Museum’s current fashion exhibition at the Randolph location explores the evolution of the bead in 20th- and 21st-century women’s clothing. Beads have been around since ancient times and were often used to connote status and wealth or to protect the wearer. Many of today’s bead shapes, materials and sewing techniques were developed in Paris workshops in the eighteenth century. But with the democratization in fashion in the 1960s, beaded styles have become available to all.

Lydia Stern from Beadlush, a Plaza Midwood store featuring a variety of beads and almost 40 classes in beading techniques, will demonstrate beading styles on accessories at 6 p.m. A KevinVain fashion show follows Sterns demonstration at 7 p.m. KevinVain is an emerging Charlotte fashion line started by Kevin Carter about two years ago. Carter is well known for his one-of-a-kind custom pieces that mix objects like glass or Legos, as well as for recycling thrift-store finds.

The evening will finish with a docent led tour of the exhibition at 8 p.m. This ArtFusion event is free and open to the public.

“And the Bead Goes On” displays a variety of bead styles on cocktail dresses and evening gowns from the Mint’s permanent collection. Featured in the exhibition are designers such as Halston, Oscar de la Renta, Lanvin and Lisa Folawiyo. This is the first time a design by Folawiyo, a Nigerian designer, as been displayed in an American museum. The exhibition ends February 2013.

“Evening Gown,” Charles Armour circa 1940.