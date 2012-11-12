And the winners are…

The Mint Museum (a Knight Arts grantee) announced the three winning artworks from its Vote for Art campaign this past Friday at a swanky event appropriately called the Ballot Ball. The Vote for Art campaign began in September and coincided with the Democratic National Convention. In an attempt to more fully align the Mint Museum’s collection with the hopes and visions of the Charlotte community, the Mint Museum agreed to acquire three out of six artworks that received the most votes from visitors to the museum.

In third place, “Slice Chair Paper” by Mathias Bengtsson. In second place, “Before Midnight” by Mattia Biagi. In first place, “The Birth of Venus, After Botticelli (Pictures of Junk)” by Vik Muniz. Not only was the Vote for Art campaign extremely relevant in connecting visitors, both adults and children, to the democratic process in motion this year with the 2012 presidential election, but this campaign helped Charlotteans who voted invest intellectually and emotionally in the Mint Museum. Visitors can view these three works in the museum and know they had a part in their presence here. By using the democratic process, the museum encouraged visitors to learn more about the art candidates and explore the Mint Museum Uptown in search of the art works on the ballot, since in a brilliant move curators did not position all of the works in one room. Instead visitors had to move through various art exhibitions looking for these pieces basically on a scavenger hunt.