“Andreas Bechtler, the Artist” at UNCC Projective Eye Gallery.

In Charlotte, Andreas Bechtler is well known as the art collector, the philanthropist, and even the entrepreneur, but his role as the artist is perhaps lesser known. University of North Carolina Charlotte’s Projective Eye Gallery presents “Andreas Bechtler, the Artist” through February 27, 2013, exploring Bechtler’s artistic works.

Bechtler began exploring abstracting painting as a teenager in Switzerland, intrigued by the language of texture, color and form, which he continues to utilize now in his photographic works. The photographs now on view at the Gallery show Bechtler’s fusion of nature, reality and fantasy. Each image offers a dreamscape often with overt sexual innuendo and vibrant almost garish colors. Maybe it is the figurines, but there is something reminiscent of childhood play evident in Bechtler’s work.

Left to right: “Out of Depression,” “Waiting for Spring,” and “The Red Flag” by Andreas Bechtler.

Check out this exhibition at the Projective Eye Gallery and judge for yourself “Andreas Bechtler, the Artist.”