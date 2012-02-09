Announcing the Knight News Challenge: Networks

For this year’s first Knight News Challenge, we intend to harness the momentum from people thinking about and building networks. In the course of our work, we often come across proposals to “build a Facebook that connects X and Y.” We want to move away from that. There are a lot of vibrant networks and platforms, on- and off-line, that can be used to connect us with the news and information we need to make decisions about our lives. This challenge will not fund new networks. Rather, we’re asking you to describe ways you might use existing platforms to drive innovation in media and journalism. One of our challenges is finding a way to describe what motivates our thinking without being prescriptive. Our concern is that once we describe what we think we might see, we receive proposals crafted to meet our preconception. That’s not why we run the contest. We want to uncover ideas, and innovators, that we don’t have or know – not to receive proposals to build out our ideas. While we might anticipate the types of projects that a contest on networks could generate, when we announce the winners of the contest at MIT on June 18, we expect most of them will be things that we would have never imagined. With that caveat, here are five things that have gone into our decision to craft a contest on the theme of the network: