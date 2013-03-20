Annual Cherry Blossom Street Party returns Saturday

Cherry Blossom Street Party.

The Cherry Blossom Street Party is one of the biggest events of the annual festival. With four live acts taking the stage, this year’s street party promises to have something for everyone.

Headlining the event will be the multi-platinum-selling band 38 Special. The group is best known for their hit singles “Hold on Loosely,” Caught Up in You,” and “If I’d Been the One.” In October 2012, the band was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.

The Dirty Guv’nahs is a Knoxville-based group that won critical acclaim for their 2012 “Under These Southern Skies.” They’ve shared the stage with the Zac Brown Band, Grace Potter, Easton Corbin and many more.

Closing out the lineup is the Atlanta Funk Society, a ’70s- and ’80s-inspired brass groove band and The Wild Feathers, a down-home rock act that has played with the legendary Paul Simon.

The Cherry Blossom Street Party will be held on Saturday, March 23 from 5-11 p.m. at the Macon City Auditorium in Downtown Macon. Tickets are $12 advance and $20 the day of the show.