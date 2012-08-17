Another packed weekend of art and theater in Detroit

Just in case you missed my previous post, the Network of Ensemble Theaters is hosting MicroFest USA: Detroit, which starts tonight and runs through the weekend. The schedule offers a variety of multi-disciplinary performances happening in numerous locations and at all hours, which means there’s something for everyone to enjoy and get involved in.

If MicroFest USA: Detroit isn’t enough, the Detroit Artists Market (DAM)—which is celebrating its 80th anniversary—is opening their 80 Bucks Benefit to the public tonight, Friday, August 17, from 6-9 p.m., featuring artwork from many of Detroit’s best contemporary artists selling for just $80. That is an incredible bargain, so you’d better get there right when the doors open, especially if you’re hoping to get your hands on a piece by the legendary Detroit sculptor Robert Sestok.

If that’s still not enough for you, make your way over to StArt Gallery on Saturday, August 18, to view the work of Rob Adams in his first solo gallery show, called “Back by Popular Demand,” which is also an official listening party for Full Effect Records artists Marion Crane and White Pulp.

With the weather slated to be a pitch-perfect mid-70s, and with so many incredible cultural events happening this weekend, there’s simply no excuse for not getting out and enjoying what Detroit has to offer. Hope to see you out there.