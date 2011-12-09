Another Saturday night, another art outing

Just one week after Art Basel officially left town, Wynwood and the Design District’s Second Saturday is taking place. An overdose and overload, even for art lovers? Actually, it is good timing. With so much happening on that first week of December, most likely a lot of local art got overlooked, with people assuming they can always see it later. And so they can. Local galleries have left their good (sometimes best of the year) shows up, and even one New York fair decided to stay the extra week.

That means, for instance, there’s another chance to catch Gallery Diet’s photographic exhibit of Clifford Owens, his first in Miami. He focuses the lens on live performances that he organizes; in this case, two performances that took place in Diet in October. He currently has another show up at MOMA’s PS1.

On Saturday evening, outdoor light works of artists and DASH students will be visible at the new Maor Gallery in the old Chiquita Banana warehouse by the railroad tracks at Midtown. The group show “On the Edge of Light” includes site-specific installation, painting and video that explore various aspects of light and reflection from artists such as Tina Spiro, Paul Stoppi and Fernando Calzadilla.

Edge Zones, too, will re-open its Basel show for the evening, a large group show featuring familiar and not-so-familiar names, along with a large selection of works from Purvis Young.

The intriguing mix of design and art continues at the Basel-specific space in the Design District for the show called “Inventory 02: Soul Does Matter,” curated by Thais Fontenelle. Fortunately, those who missed the great meditation chamber from Luis Pons can experience it; those who already saw it can do so again (the show runs through Dec. 19).

Finally, a fair of New York street artists stayed up the extra week as well. “Breaking and Entering: A Collective Exhibition of UR New York,” presented by Pop International Galleries, features the work of 2ESAE and SKI, along with their miniature painted trucks.