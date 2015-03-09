‘Architecture of Color’ premieres at MIFF 2015

The world premiere of Architecture of Color, a documentary portrait of Brazilian artist Beatriz Milhazes directed by José Henrique Fonseca and Priscila Lopes, opens this Thursday, March 12th at 9:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 14th at 4 p.m. during the 2015 Miami International Film Festival.

Beatriz Milhazes.

Last year, Milhazes’ work was the subject of an extraordinarily vibrant, colorful and textured exhibition at the Perez Art Museum. Her work, which ranges from collages and paintings to prints and installations, reveals the complex interior architecture of a visionary artist who uses color to make cultural and social commentary.

Art by Beatriz Milhazes.

The annual Miami International Film Festival, a Knight Arts grantee, premieres full-length feature films, documentaries and shorts that mainstream audiences rarely see. The festival provides an opportunity for Miamians to experience surprises–the chance-encounter films that may change, inspire, provoke or even perplex film aficionados. That’s what I hope for when I see Architecture of Color.

Art by Beatriz Milhazes.