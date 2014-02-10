Architecture on view at the Bechtler

“Mario Botta: Architecture and Memory.”

Museum architecture gets all too scant attention within museum exhibition galleries, but the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art is reversing this trend with its newest exhibition: “Mario Botta: Architecture and Memory.” Focusing on the Bechtler Museum’s own building and the architect who designed it, “Mario Botta: Architecture and Memory” explores Botta’s career and early influences. Occupying the entire fourth floor gallery, the exhibition will be on view through July 25, 2014.

According to John Boyer, Bechtler Museum president and CEO, “this exhibition is a celebration of the Bechtler building as the single largest object in our collection. It is a reminder of the powerful uniqueness of this commission in the United States and an acknowledgement of the important relationship between architecture and other forms of art.” In fact, the often un-examined relationship between architecture and art is one of the most intriguing parts of “Architecture and Memory.” The first section of the exhibition, “Encounters,” explores Botta’s artistic influences from Pablo Picasso to Le Corbusier and Giacometti to Alexander Calder. Where possible, the Bechtler has displayed works in its own collection by these significant influencers, and Botta wrote personal narratives about his encounters with this artist or architect and how it shaped his imagination.

“Mario Botta: Architecture and Memory” exhibition, gallery view.

The remainder of the exhibition explores 30 of Botta’s own architectural projects. It is divided into themes based on the types of major public buildings he has become most noted for, including museums, libraries, theaters and religious spaces. Each of these projects is illustrated by an original wood model (pieces of art in and of themselves), photographs of the building and or architectural drawings. Botta is recognized worldwide for his strikingly modern yet organic style that has been labeled as postmodern classicism. His designs blend a love of geometric shape with consideration for topographical conditions, as well as regional building materials.

Mario Botta at the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art “Architecture and Memory” opening.