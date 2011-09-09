Arsht Center open call for artist proposals

Supporting South Florida’s performing arts and artists is what Miami Made at the Arsht Center is all about. Miami Made is a program developed in 2005 to nurture emerging and established local artists in all disciplines of the performing arts. Many of the works showcased during Miami Made Weekend have since been developed into larger-scale productions.

In the past, Miami Made has commissioned and presented new work by local talent, including Rosie Herrera and Octavio Campos. Last year’s Miami Made Weekend featured new works-in-progress by Teo Castellanos (“Fat Boy” commissioned by Miami Light Project), Elizabeth Doud and Carlos Caballero (“Si vas a sacar un cuchillo, USAlo”) and Pioneer Winter (“Phallusy”). Now, it’s time to submit your proposal for Miami Made 2012.

Miami Made is calling for new proposals from South Florida-based artists interested in extending the boundaries of the performing arts by creating, writing, composing or choreographing a new work. The works selected may be supported by and presented as a work-in-progress or a completed short work at the Adrienne Arsht Center during the 2012 Miami Made Weekend.

Criteria: Artists living and working in South Florida are invited to submit proposals for new works in any area of the performing arts, including mixed media, which extend beyond current artistic practices and incorporate new technology. Projects may be of any scale and suitable for performance either indoors or outdoors. In developing their concepts, artists should take into account the range of venues and alternative spaces at the Center (visit www. arshtcenter.org/tech for details). Deadline: Monday, Nov. 14, 2011, 5 p.m.