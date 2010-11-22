Art Basel | 2010 | Preview – Part 1

It is almost impossible to attend every fabulous Art Basel event unless you have a time-space travel machine from Star Trek. However, when your feet begin to hurt from all the gallery hopping, just keep in mind it is worth it. Over the next week, I will suggest several Art Basel events that will feature or focus on a performance-related element.

“Meet Grim at Las Tias, a New Time for Old Tales”: Award Winning High School, The Design and Architecture Senior High School (DASH) recreates Grimm’s fairy tales, including Hansel and Gretel, Snow White, Tom Thumb, Rapunzel, and Rumpelstiltskin. Students will create a series of site-specific multi-media installations including a combination of drawings, paintings, sculptures and performance arts displayed in the windows of Las Tias. The collaborating artists are DASH seniors Lucia Sanchez, Natasha Velez (logo design), Alejandra Nunez, Melissa Ojeda, Medar Delacruz, Angie Gonzalez, Kearny Kilcoyne, Courtney Dozier, Valery Rocha and Rachel Zaretsky.

Opening: Wednesday, December 1st, 2010, from 7pm to 9pm. Closing: Saturday, December 11, 2010, from 7 pm to 9 pm. Location: Las Tias, 2834 North Miami Avenue. Open: Monday through Sunday during Art Basel; from 10 am to 7 pm. After Art Basel, Monday through Sunday; from 11 am to 6 pm; with the exception of Saturday, December 11th, 2010. Cost: Free. For more information on DASH, please visit www.dashschool.org Primary Flight Street Art Murals: Described as the “largest curated street mural project in the world”, graffiti aficionados should head to CPOP Gallery’s Contra initiative and partnerships with Fountainhead Residency, Metro 1 Properties, Montana Spraypaint Spain for live painting day and night from November 29 through December 5, 2010 and between 20th and 36th Streets from NE Second Avenue to Biscayne Boulevard.

One of the main projects will feature a collaborative mural created by artists Tristan Eaton, Ron English, Dalek, Tes One, Bask and Glen Barr at Butter Gallery, 2303 NE Second Avenue, Miami. In addition, more than 80 Primary Flight artists are slated to paint the interiors and exterior of the old RC Cola plant (550 NW 24th Street, Miami). Primary Flight will also create murals on both sides of the Tuttle Wall on Biscayne Boulevard at 36th Street.

Select Primary Flight 2010 participants include: Askew, Bask, Burning Candy, Charles Craft, Cruz, Tristan Eaton, El Mac, Escif, Shepard Fairey, Herakut, Logan Hicks, Anthony Lister, Nunca, Revok, Remed, Reyes, Santiago Rubino, Stormie Mills, Christian Strike, Tatiana Suarez, Tackz, Tes One, The London Police and Michael Vasquez. “Secret guests” will be announced daily.

Location: 20th and 36th Streets from NE Second Avenue to Biscayne Boulevard. When: November 29th – December 5th, 2010. Cost: Free. Info: http://www.primaryflight.com/ Erni Vales: Watch live as graffiti artist Erni Vales recreates the yearly Monarch butterfly migration from Canada to Mexico in art form. Vales will paint live at Mercadito Midtown on Thursday, December 2nd starting at 11am. Mercadito’s butterfly mural will come to life with the addition of several new butterflies on the walls surrounding the mural representing the millions of butterflies that migrate yearly to Michoacan.