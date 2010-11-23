Art Basel | 2010 | Preview – Part 2

William Kentridge: Anything is Possible: William Kentridge’s work is amazing. I saw an exhibition of his work earlier this year at the Museum of Modern Art. Reserve space right away for this captivating documentary film. On Saturday, Dec. 4, the Miami debut (and outdoor screening) of PBS Art:21’s documentary about Kentridge gives viewers an intimate look into the mind and creative process of the South African artist whose acclaimed charcoal drawings, animations, video installations, shadow plays, mechanical puppets, tapestries, sculptures, live performance pieces, and operas have made him one of the most dynamic and exciting contemporary artists working today. This documentary features exclusive interviews with Kentridge as he works in his studio and discusses his artistic philosophy and techniques. (Please note the date posted on the documentary trailer was for the New York premiere.)

When: Saturday, Dec. 4, 2010, at the CIFO Art Space, 1018 North Miami Ave., Miami, Florida. Free public access with limited space, RSVP required. Information: Kristina Matos, (305)455-3338, [email protected] “AWAKENING”: Pamela Masik will perform her internationally acclaimed “Awakening,” on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2010, in downtown Miami — from the 14th floor of the Marquis Residences’ Sky Pool Deck overlooking Key Biscayne. Installation will be on display from Nov. 29, to Dec. 17. Also, Masik’s The Caged Bird collection will be on display from Nov. 29 to Dec. 17 in the Wynwood Arts District (50 NW 29th Street).

When: Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2010, 7 – 10 p.m., Live Art Performance by invitation only, 8 p.m. Open to the public Nov. 29 to Dec. 17 Where: Marquis Residences, Sky Pool Deck, 1100 Biscayne Boulevard, 14th Floor, Miami, FL 33132. Collection: Masik Gallery Installation, Wynwood Arts District, 50 NW 29th St., Miami, FL 33127, Nov. 29 to Dec. 17. Oceanfront Nights | Art Basel: The Oceanfront is always a great way to experience Art Basel. Plus, it is free and open to the public. There are several performance related events scheduled from Dec. 1 to 4, 2010, from 6 p.m. to midnight. This year, the 2010 Oceanfront Nights program features four cities at the forefront of today’s artistic experimentation and cross-disciplinary collaboration: Detroit, Mexico City, Berlin and Glasgow ,and each night will spotlight one city with film, music, video, performance and more. I have highlighted just a few events below, however you can view the entire schedule at http://www.artbaselmiamibeach.com/ca/o/ijs/.