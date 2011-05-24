Art contained in Little Havana

Way back at the beginning of the last decade (2001), there was a burgeoning alt art community in Little Havana, centered around S.W. Sixth Street. While it lasted, Adalberto Delgado, who had a space there, would also host rumba nights on Fridays — it was all so organic and Miami.

Delgado, fortunately, is back and he’s still funky (and is one of this year’s visual arts Knight Arts Challenge finalists). Take for instance the show currently at his 6th Street Container, a space that is exactly that behind his old rumba haunt. It’s called “Farewell to the General,” an installation from the team of Cat Dove and Kyle Chapman. They had been part of another project in Wynwood during the last Art Basel, sponsored by General Hauling Service, where they decorated a Dumpster with fabrics. It was vandalized. So they are back with a “wake” to that project and to the General.

Delgado has a broad mission for his container, however. As he tells it: “I started 6th Street Container back in 2010, realizing that lots of artists from my generation (older), who are very contemporary in their work, did not have a place to show in Miami.

Miami’s galleries, alternative spaces and museums concentrate in showing the work of younger emerging artists (most under 30). My aim was to have a space where all these misplaced artists could have a dignified exhibition of their work. At the same time, I recognized there were some really good emerging artists who also did not have many places to show work. My mission became to unite the two under one exhibition space.”

He also wants to show experimental film and continue his grand tradition of highlighting the musical traditions of the people of Little Havana, including rumba, Cuban son and boleros.

Contrary to the title of the current exhibition, this is no farewell. It’s a fond welcome back to the neighborhood.