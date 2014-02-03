Art crawl in the off-season at Lowertown First Fridays

On the first Friday of each month, six artists’ spaces in St. Paul’s Lowertown neighborhood join forces to present an easily walkable assortment of arts events. In honor of Valentine’s Day, the February 7 Lowertown First Friday happenings are themed “art and romance.” Stop by Black Dog Coffee and Wine Bar at the start of the evening and look for the “welcome kiosk;” there you can pick up a map to to guide you through the art shows, wine tastings and various live performances going on in and around the participating sites.