Art goes on despite Bridgette Mayer renovations

As you may know, Bridgette Mayer Gallery is in the process of renovating its gallery space at 709 Walnut St. With the influx of new galleries and collectives and the renewal of tried-and-true locations like Bridgette Mayer, it’s hard to deny that Philadelphia’s creative scene is experiencing a renaissance. Bridgette Mayer Gallery isn’t letting construction interfere with art, however, as it continues to plan shows amidst the changes.

Most recently on the agenda is a showing of work by artist Rebecca Rutstein. On Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 7 to 9 p.m., the gallery will host a one-night preview of Rutstein’s work before relocating the paintings to California for display in the Sylvia White Gallery. The event has a required RSVP, and the venue information will be available once you’ve replied. Call the gallery at 215-413-8893 or e-mail [email protected] to RSVP.

Rutstein’s work is bright and surreal — leading the viewer into landscapes of giant structures, fractal patterns, mountains, geodesic domes and grids. The paintings are at once alien and familiar, referencing familiar tools like maps and graphs, but leaving very little concrete landscape imagery with which to anchor reality.

The forces of geology are a major influence on Rutstein’s work, and she uses them as metaphors for life experiences and personal relationships. The gradual shifting of the continents or the massive power of an earthquake prove that geology can be both vast and immediate, much like the play of emotions or the continuing quest for individual knowledge.

In “empire of dirt” from her 2009 series, Rutstein utilizes deep yellows and reds to produce a passionate piece with a direct reference to the earth (and Nine Inch Nails lyrics, as well). Appearing like a midsummer sunset, red columns flow down amongst a horizon of geometric waves. It is hilly and oceanic; emotional and stark. The tiny images of distant forests and mountaintops float below textured ink patterns, yet all of these glimpses of the earth amount to dirt when compared to the enormous red and white form that dominates the painting.

Emotionally charged and beautifully rendered, Rutstein’s paintings cling to realism in only the loosest ways, yet remind us constantly of the earth and our surroundings. Like looking out over the ocean, the distance has a tendency to take us to places in our mind, which are dripping with lofty ideas and deeply rooted sensitivities.