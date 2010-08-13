Art Inspired By the Setting of Art

There’s a refreshingly different group show up at ArtCenter/South Florida, one filled with art made by people “behind the gallery walls” at the Miami Art Museum. In other words, these are paintings, sculpture, photography from the staff of the museum — from one of the curators to a director of development.

Some staff are working artists, but others aren’t — they were inspired to try their hands after living in such an intense artistic environment.

This is a risky move, mixing amateur artists with more professional ones. But under the curated guidance of artist Jay Ore, a member of MAM’s prep crew, it works. First off, the light-infused gallery on Lincoln Road isn’t overcrowded and jammed with works — Ore has hung it with a nice eye for placement and thematic groupings.

For instance, in one corner are pieces that could be called organic-inspired sculpture; on another wall, paintings; and on yet another, conceptual work. Words taken from tense texting between a girlfriend and boyfriend are scribbled on white paper streamers that hang from the ceiling in one intriguing piece, while an array of buttons make up a nice set of very small photographs pinned to a wall. Both are creations of non-professional artists. Another group of photographs, a collage of buildings and sights around Miami with wrtings from the architect Rem Koolhaas framing some of the images, is a highlight — from none other than MAM associate curator Rene Morales. Next to his piece is a first time work from an employee, who made a red sculpture of her sadly now deceased dog with….dog tags.

Probably the biggest eye-catcher comes from Oliver Loaiza, who crafted a series of golf clubs-as-pipes sculptures and hung them in several rows. Another contender for most compelling: a light box from Anthony Quintana, where you don latex gloves in order to put up prints to the light, ala an x-ray, though the image might be a gang hand instead of a lung.

Some staff are working artists and have been seen around town before, such as Asser Saint-Val, Rosa Garmendia, David Brieske, and Ore himself — who has a smile-inducing, rotating sculpture that looks like a tornado, with a couple of unfortunate birds caught up in the funnel.

It all started when Ore sent out a call for submissions, with the only requirements being that the works couldn’t be bigger than 36 inches and that the potential crafters have a love for art. “Here are people working every day within the artistic environment,” says Ore one afternoon at the Center, as random people from the mall strolled in to take a look, “and, you know, they must have gotten inspiration from that.” In the end says Ore, “I got some really good stuff, with a lot of thought put into the work.”

Laughs MAM’s communications specialist Tracy Belcher, “Behind the walls, the museum is crawling with talent!” She fails to mention she is one, with a lovely, quiet pencil drawing included in the show.