Art is part of healing Charlotte’s chronic homeless

Yesterday celebrated a milestone in the fight to end homelessness in Charlotte. Moore Place is a brand new community of one-bedroom efficiency apartments with on-site special services for individuals with a history of chronic homelessness. Jan. 29 was its grand opening and community open house.

Moore Place will utilize a number of integrated components, including an art room with lots of natural light and donated supplies. Throughout the building hangs original artwork by talented local artists. Moore Place worked with the McColl Center for Visual Art (a Knight arts grantee) to secure a variety of permanent artworks from artists who are center alumni.

As is the case with much of Moore Place, the art was generously donated by individual artists, including Eric Anderson, Diane Hughes, Marge Louden Moody and Isaac Payne.

When one approaches the unit, it’s obviously new, but it is also inviting. The architecture and landscaping have a welcoming feel. Walking through the garden pavilion area to get to the main door is only the first hint that Moore Place is different. Upon entering, you do see the security station — which is important to keep the residents safe — but immediately you are greeted with light, openness and art on the walls.

The natural light throughout the building is incredible. Large windows combined with the warm green and gray color scheme make you want to sit and enjoy the space. The art on the walls — whether realistic or more abstract — invites contemplation. It’s comforting, like Moore Place itself.

There are currently approximately 800 people who are chronically homeless in Mecklenburg County, meaning they have been homeless for years. Experts say living outside can become life-threatening. In an attempt to carry out Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s 10-year plan to end homelessness, the Urban Ministry Center in Mecklenburg County created Moore Place, a community-funded housing development that provides permanent supportive housing.

But, this is about more than getting folks off the street. It will offer these chronically homeless individuals stability and a variety of services and opportunities that are all in one place. The idea is to make it a “normal” apartment building, with built-in support services, like access to social workers and a health room.

Moore Place is a great example of a community working together. Much of the financial backing has been from private sources — individual, corporate and foundation combined with some public monies — along with the work of many, many individuals. (Each of the 85 units has a donated laundry basket filled with supplies the tenant will need. This year-long senior Girl Scouts’ project is only one example of the hard work and generosity that has made this dream a reality.)

The tenants must be recommended as a good candidate for Moore Place. In addition to background checks and lease agreements, they will be expected to pay 30 percent of their income toward rent and utilities and adhere to the Tenant Code of Conduct. This is an exciting new approach in Charlotte’s fight to bring folks off the street and back into the mainstream.

Moore Place is yet another concept by the Urban Ministry Center to address the homeless issue in a manner that considers the whole person. The Urban Ministry Center — on 945 N. College St. —already offers a variety of hands-on, daytime activities for folks struggling with homelessness. This includes a successful arts program called ArtWorks 945.