Art Live and everywhere

The structures of “Orpheus and Eurydice” at the YoungArts+Dorsch Gallery booths.

The interactive and performance-based art fair, now called Art Live, has moved from its inaugural outdoor Wynwood home of last year, indoors to the Coconut Grove Convention Center. But the basics remain the same: the three-day fair will emphasize interaction and creative displays, and proceeds benefit the women’s shelter Lotus House. However, it has morphed and grown.

This year there will be six special curators, which are worth mentioning as they point to what we can expect starting tonight. Performance art curator will again be Antonia Wright, but there will also be: literary curator (P. Scott Cunningham); street art curator (the people from Primary Projects); video curator (Grela Orihuela); sculptor curator (Robert Chambers); and photography curator (Giselle Devera). The organizing committee was made up of a who’s who of collectors, institutional leaders, gallerists and artists.

Last year at the fair.

An example of the collaborative nature of what exhibitors will be taking: the two booths of YoungArts + Dorsch Gallery. Two elevated structures, created by artists Brookhart Jonquil, Chat Travieso and Yara Travieso, will literally represent the characters from Greek myth, Orpheus and Eurydice. In that tale, Orpheus travels to the underworld to retrieve his dead wife, and through music convinces the god Hades to let he go. Alas, he is not to look back during his travel back to the living – but he does, and Eurydice is lost forever. These two sculptures will serve as sound stages, with actual acoustic performances and digital projections occurring throughout the fair. Visitors can climb “into” Eurydice. Pretty cool stuff.

More of an “art happening” than a traditional fair, roaming performance artists and set performance pieces will be in integral part of the event.