Art Night Out: Summer’s Second Saturday

There will surely be something for everyone to like tomorrow evening, with the last of the big Second Saturday openings of the season. Really, there will be so much art on display it could make your head spin, so give yourself enough time to take it all in.

For instance, at just David Castillo‘s gallery alone, samples from a whopping 66 Miami-based artists, working in a variety of mediums, will be showing; 13 over at neighboring Dorsch gallery; 9 at World Class Boxing.

But that’s just art by numbers. Here’s a a closer inspection of what’s going on at a few of the spaces in June.

“Mystic Visage,” curated by Desiree Cronk, is a selection of works from the Debra and Dennis Scholl Collection at World Class Boxing, and in this case will include photography, sculpture, and drawing from locals such as Pepe Mar and Lee Materazzi and well-known artists such as Cindy Sherman and Gabriel Orozco. “Mystic” is all about masks, an exploration of “the idea of masks and their mythical, practical, poetic, and universal functions.”

There are only two artists — both women — showing at Bernice Steinbaum. In “Me As We, We As Me,” Colombian native Nancy Friedemann paints with references to materials associated with female culture, such as table runners and lace, as well as to the flora and fauna of South America. Jill Cannady also incorporates the natural world that surrounds us, while questioning the role of women within it.

At Dorsch Gallery, a solo show from David Marsh in the main room is all about painting, and the layers it involves; while the second is a group show featuring the varied works from local talents such as Brandon Opalka, Ralph Provisero, and Rene Barge.