Art on the Move: Angel Otero at Locust Projects

Now celebrating its 15th year presenting experimental contemporary art, Locust Projects is pleased to announce that artist Angel Otero has been commissioned to create a work for Art on the Move, part of an ongoing public commissions initiative. The New York-based Puerto Rican artist embeds personal history in his densely stratified abstract paintings. Otero’s investigational process begins with thickly layered compositions painted on large planes of glass. These “oil skins” are then scraped off in sheets and draped onto canvas, revealing layers of under painting and distorting the original image. Otero’s artwork will appear on the backs of Miami Beach buses and at Miami Metro Rail stops in December 2013.

Art on the Move features specially commissioned artists’ projects in public spaces around Miami. Through this effort, new work by artists such as Nicole Eisenman, Agustina Woodgate and Liam Gillick has appeared on billboards, bus shelters and bus backs throughout the county.

Image courtesy of the Artist and Lehmann Maupin, New York and Hong Kong

About the artist Angel Otero (b. 1981, Santurce, Puerto Rico) received both his MFA (2009) and BFA (2007) from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Illinois. Otero has been the subject of several solo exhibitions, including Angel Otero at the Contemporary Art Museum, Raleigh, North Carolina (2012-13), and Material Discovery at the SCAD Museum of Art, Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia, which subsequently traveled to the museum’s venue in Hong Kong. He has also been featured in numerous group exhibitions, among them the 2013 Prague Biennial; Queens International 2012: Three Points Make a Triangle, Queens Museum, New York (2012); El Museo del Barrio’s 6th Bienal, The [S] Files, New York (2011); and Constellations, Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago (2009). Otero is the recipient of the 2009 Leonore Annenberg Fellowship in the Visual Arts and recently participated in the prestigious residency program at Anderson Ranch in Aspen, Colorado. The artist lives and works in Brooklyn, New York.

November 25-December 22, 2013

Locust Projects, 3852 North Miami Ave, Miami, FL. 33137