Art Star Craft Bazaar at Penn’s Landing

Over the weekend at Penn’s Landing – and just in time for Mother’s Day – was the Art Star Craft Bazaar. The beautiful weather drew out a crowd to the waterfront to see more than 140 local and national vendors.

Consisting of art, design, clothing, music and smoothies aplenty, the bazaar has a little something for everyone. It presented a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere to go see some artwork or pick up a few original, handmade gifts.

Some tents had information and activities set up, including The Clay Studio, whose mission is to advance and accommodate the ceramic arts through residencies, studio space and their gallery. At the Bazaar they had a setup complete with clay for visitors to contribute to collaborative sculptures. They encouraged people to get a little dirty and try their hands at sculpting.

Also well-represented in the 3D department is the Philadelphia Sculpture Gym. With the cost of buying heavy equipment like band saws or sanders being well outside of most people’s budget, the Sculpture Gym provides all of the hardware in one place for would-be sculptors. They provide memberships similar to those at your local gym, which is a major relief for the starving artists among us.

There were also plenty of artists selling their wares, including Jordan Elise and her Horrible Adorables, a series of cute, plush taxidermy-inspired animals. There were also a number of screen printers and t-shirt makers in the mix. In fact, Candy Depew of the CandyCoated Center was on hand to give printing and t-shirt-making demonstrations on Sunday for anyone interested in doing it themselves.

Music was provided all weekend by the fine people at Philebrity. If you got a chance to catch the main stage on Sunday afternoon, you would have been pleasantly surprised to find a set by upcoming Philly electronic duo City Rain. These guys definitely got the beats bumping, providing a danceable soundtrack for a sunny day.

Unfortunately, this was a one-weekend-only event, but it does happen annually! Keep an eye on the Art Star website for any other events they may be hosting throughout the summer months.