arteaméricas 10 years on

Miami is a Latin American capital, including being a hub for Latin American art. So it is fitting that the arteaméricas fair is returning this weekend for its 10th anniversary showing. This year, the huge fair will feature a special tribute to the works coming out of Argentina, with galleries such as Galleria Rubbers and Buenos Aires Fine Arts, among others, showing off their wares in booths. The 2012 invited artist is the Venezuelan pioneer of geometric art, Carlos Cruz-Diez, whose his latest outdoor public work will be unveiled here in April, when the Marlins’ stadium opens and his work forms the main entrance.

About 50 galleries representing Latin art will be in the Miami Beach Convention Center fair, including ones from Canada and Europe. As has been the case throughout the last nine editions, contemporary works of sculpture, painting and multimedia installation will be mixed in with modern masters.

arteaméricas 2012 will bring back Art Talks, a series of four discussion tables aimed at furthering the understanding of the visual arts, biennial productions and collecting practices. The panels are structured to promote critical analysis of issues relevant to biennial directors, curators and artists, as well as the formation of private and public collections. Topics will include everything from photography to a talk by Cruz-Diez. Art Talks will be in the Salón arteaméricas, furnished by Poltrona Frau. This area will have theater-type seating and will also be showing video art throughout the fair’s three-day run.