Building bridges between art and history

Noda, a well-known, artsy neighborhood in Charlotte centered around North Davidson Street, is getting a major entrance makeover by local artist William Puckett. He is painting murals on most of the underside of the Matheson Street Bridge.

Throughout the past decade, NoDa’s art scene experienced growth spurts and contractions, but neighbors, artists and entrepreneurs continue to invest, hanging on to the art associations that it’s best known for.

NoDa’s two major areas are connected by North Davidson Street. If traveling from one end to the other, one will pass under the Matheson Street Bridge. This is no big deal if you are driving, but if you’re on foot, walking under that bridge used to be a little scary with overgrown vegetation and possible hideouts for illegal activity.

Several years ago, some folks who love this city and NoDa started working on a vision to have an artist transform the Matheson Street Bridge. NoDaRioty, the non-profit art arm of the neighborhood, began plans that we are witnessing the fruits of today. After holding an artists’ competition for best designs for the bridge, local NoDa resident Puckett won.

If you don’t know his name, you have certainly seen his murals all over the NoDa area. He came up with an unusual theme for the mural based on Mecklenburg County’s own Declaration of Independence from Britain in 1775. Though NoDa is best known for its arts roots, few know many of its streets were named after key signers of the Mecklenburg Resolves. Puckett uses his signature style to create vignettes on the bridge about our earliest history.

There are a number of individuals and organizations, both public and private, that have been working together on this pilot project. The fact that this is the first approved art on a public right of way is a testament to the significance of the Matheson Street Bridge mural project. This is a huge undertaking split into two phases. The first is painting key characters, both heroes and villains, on the front faces of the eight columns. This phase was funded by both NoDaRioty and the Arts & Science Council, a Knight Arts grantee. This part is almost completed.

The second phase will be painting scenes on the two large embankments behind the columns and is slated to be finished in May 2012. A Charlotte Neighborhood Grant was awarded for the completion of the mural. In addition, many have donated their time to assist the artist and in the clean up of the underpass area. If you would like to help or make a donation, please contact the artist.

Today, July 4, as we contemplate this country’s history, it is a great reminder that our history is important and should be remembered. The arts can and do play a part in keeping our past alive. Puckett is creating original art based on very significant historical events, and anyone driving or walking by it will not be able to miss his work. Even the May 20th Society, which was created to promote the story of the Mecklenburg Resolves, endorses this project. Read more about the project here and Mecklenburg County’s history here.