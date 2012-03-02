Artists at work

In Alexandria, Va., an old torpedo factory has been repurposed as a cooperative artist space. In Santa Cruz, Calif., the site of a former tannery was transformed into 100 live/work spaces for artists. There’s a common thread of urban redevelopment at work.

The mission of Artspace, a non-profit real estate developer, is to help create places for artists to live and work — and in the meantime, make the surrounding community a better place. Wendy Holmes, senior vice president of consulting and strategic partnerships at the Minneapolis non-profit, spoke Wednesday night at the Andrew Jackson House in downtown Akron about how artists can be a catalyst for positive change.

Her presentation, complete with many visual examples of live/work spaces around the country, was part of the Urban Innovators lecture series presented by University Park Alliance, a Knight Arts grantee.

In the traditional Ojibway culture, Holmes said, there is no single word for artist, because making art is so engrained into everyday life. Americans today see things differently, but Holmes made an argument for putting the intrinsic value of the arts first. First, help the people who make art to flourish. Then, not only will their neighborhoods become more appealing and livable, but those economic benefits that everyone is looking for will follow, too, said Holmes.

Politicians and artists sat alongside others from the community to take in Holmes’s presentation. A Q&A session afterward drew numerous comments from artists. One noted the need for more exhibit space locally. Another envied the benefits of Artspace projects in consolidating artists work/space with businesses and other amenities within walking distance — something that she’d like to see in Akron’s downtown.

Of course, Akron has its own Summit Artspace — unrelated to the Minneapolis non-profit — which provides gallery space, artist studio space and office space, although not living space or combined live/work space for artists. After the presentation, Holmes said she planned to visit Summit Artspace on Thursday.

Eric Anthony Johnson, University Park Alliance’s executive director, asked everyone in attendance Wednesday night to join his group as catalysts for change in the 50-block core of downtown Akron that University Park Alliance serves. An appreciative chuckle spread through the crowd when Johnson said, “It’s tough work. It’s tough work. It’s tough work.”

The final speaker in University Park Alliance’s Urban Innovators series is Steve Davies, senior vice president of Project for Public Spaces in New York. He’ll present “Healthy Food Hubs: Eliminating Food Deserts and Supporting Local Economies,” on March 28. The free event is sold out, but a waiting list is available.