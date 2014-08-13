Arts and the Gay Games 2014; “Flair Fest” coming to Lock 3 in downtown Akron with headliners the Indigo Girls

The games have begun! And so have a host of arts and cultural events in support of them. As Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown announced the beginning of the games at the opening ceremony of the international Gay Games (GG9) centered in Cleveland and Akron, arts and culture groups have come out (in their own artistic way) in support of the week-long athletic series of 50-some events.

Downtown Akron is joining in. Rich Hoselton, GG9 Akron Task Force Cultural Chair, spoke in an interview about this city’s attempt, as he called it, to create a local “festival village.”

On Thursday, August 14, from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., 30 artisans will bring what Hoselton calls “high end art” to Main Street in the blocks facing Lock 3 (the Task Force’s partner for the village and a Knight Arts grantee).

John Beeler, photographer, “Gay Mystic.” Photo courtesy of the artist

A joint committee comprised of members of Hoselton’s Task Force and the City of Akron’s Recreation Department sifted through submissions submitted by about 50 different artists, and from them selected 30 to be part of this cultural event – called “Flair Fest.”

“It’s a family-friendly, inclusive” undertaking, Hoselton noted. There will be street performers, such as stilt-walkers, and several food trucks and other vendors lining the Main Street area between Bowery Street and University Avenue (the streets will be closed to allow for easy strolling). As Hoselton added, the day will be filled with “interesting stuff to keep people busy and entertained.”

Artistically, though, the artisans will bring a range of media as part of this juried art show and sale. Hoselton enumerated his list from memory – photography; two-dimensional works such as paintings; three-dimensional items (collages, sculpture and the like); jewelry; and clothing, among others.

Flair Fest, sample of fabric work. Photo courtesy of Rich Hoselton

The artists will set up their own tents and tables. Among other participants are the Human Rights Campaign, Rocksino, the Football Hall of Fame, PNC Bank, and CANAPI (the community AIDS network).

The visual arts will give way to the performing arts by day’s end. At 5:30 p.m. the music will begin, led by Hannah Thomas, a repeat performer for the Akron Civic Theatre, a Knight Arts grantee. The Civic is involved in this project in the case of inclement weather, Hoselton said; the concert will be moved indoors if need be instead of the canopy erected at Lock 3.

Anne E. DeChant, singer and songwriter. Photo from www.cleveland.com

After Thomas performs, local favorite Anne E. DeChant will take the stage as the act leading into a performance by nationally-known and multi Grammy Award-nominated duo, the Indigo Girls.

The Indigo Girls (Amy Ray and Emily Saliers) have been starring and touring for some 25 years, gathering a huge fan base and a host of causes they support over the years. As their web site notes, they have been heralded by “Rolling Stone” magazine as the “ideal duet partners” through their seamless blending of voices and single mindedness of music and content.

Indigo Girls. Photo from www.indigogirls.com

The “Flair Fest” music performance will have a nominal charge of $10 for the entire three-group concert. Any money made from the festival is designed to support the entertainment, Hoselton commented – both on stage and on the street.